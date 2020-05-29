Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 245,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5148962
  • Stock #: 9G201974
  • VIN: 3GCEK133X9G201974
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

6 seater, 5.3L, 4x4, crew cab, spray in bed liner, very clean truck inside and out! 1 owner, clean carproof, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

