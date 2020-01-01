Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4490424
  • Stock #: 9R506000
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E09R506000
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
No rust, power rear windows, rear heat, back up sensors, factory remote start, trailer hitch, extra all season tires, Safetied with a 150 point inspection; we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k; up to 3 year warranty available; we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1
************************CALL US FOR A 30 SECOND APPROVAL!**************************
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

