2009 GMC Sierra 1500

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

SLT Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8549510
  Stock #: 1100825
  VIN: 2GTEK133291100825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS-SUNROOF-FULLY LOADED

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
Split Bench Seats
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Truck Bed Liner

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

