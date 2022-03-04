2009 GMC Sierra 1500

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8549510

8549510 Stock #: 1100825

1100825 VIN: 2GTEK133291100825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Interval wipers Front air dam Windows Sunroof Seating Split Bench Seats Additional Features adjustable foot pedals STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS CARGO LIGHT Pulse Wiper Front Heated Seat Heated Exterior Mirror Telematic Systems Vehicle Anti-Theft Voice Recognition Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.