$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2009 Honda Accord
2009 Honda Accord
EX
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
216,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8689919
- Stock #: 9A801023
- VIN: 1HGCS12759A801023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF-2.4L 4 CYL-WE FINANCE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
MOONROOF
CD Changer
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
