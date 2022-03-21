2009 Honda Accord

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689919

8689919 Stock #: 9A801023

9A801023 VIN: 1HGCS12759A801023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering rear window defogger Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Front air dam Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Subwoofer Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Trunk Anti Trap Device Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.