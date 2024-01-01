Menu
<p>VERY CLEAN REAR WHEEL DRIVE 4CYL AUTO&nbsp; Looking for a reliable and powerful truck? Look no further than this pre-owned 2009 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab at our dealership. With a 2.7L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this truck is ready to take on any task you throw its way. From hauling heavy loads to off-roading adventures, the Tacoma has got you covered. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and durable truck. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Actions
VIN 5TETX22NX9Z622311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN REAR WHEEL DRIVE 4CYL AUTO  Looking for a reliable and powerful truck? Look no further than this pre-owned 2009 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab at our dealership. With a 2.7L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this truck is ready to take on any task you throw its way. From hauling heavy loads to off-roading adventures, the Tacoma has got you covered. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and durable truck. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Truck Bed Liner

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

