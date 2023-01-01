2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9793972

9793972 Stock #: AG234537

AG234537 VIN: 3GNVKGE08AG234537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks &nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.