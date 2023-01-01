Menu
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

174,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ 4X4

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ 4X4

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9793972
  • Stock #: AG234537
  • VIN: 3GNVKGE08AG234537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LTZ - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA

LTZ - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks &nb...

