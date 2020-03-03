2010 Chevrolet Colorado

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
+ taxes & licensing
Very clean for the year, 4 cyl, 4x4, good on gas, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0