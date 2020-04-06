Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT w/1SA

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 4858380
  2. 4858380
  3. 4858380
  4. 4858380
  5. 4858380
  6. 4858380
  7. 4858380
  8. 4858380
  9. 4858380
  10. 4858380
  11. 4858380
  12. 4858380
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4858380
  • Stock #: A8137065
  • VIN: 1GCKTCD92A8137065
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Very clean 4 cyl, 4x4, 2 to choose from, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 135,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen New ...
 69,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 163,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Send A Message