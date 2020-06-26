2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

VANITY MIRRORS

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Window Wiper

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.