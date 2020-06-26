Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5257076
  • Stock #: A6374791
  • VIN: 2CNFLGEYXA6374791
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

very clean, no rust! all wheel drive, ltz , leather, sunroof, trailer hitch, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

