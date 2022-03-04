$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8518820
- Stock #: 1210683
- VIN: 2G1WB5EK3A1210683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER SEAT NO RUST VERY CLEAN LOW KM'S
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
