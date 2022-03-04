Menu
2010 Chevrolet Impala

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8518820
  Stock #: 1210683
  VIN: 2G1WB5EK3A1210683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER SEAT NO RUST VERY CLEAN LOW KM'S

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

