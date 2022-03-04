Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

231,000 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

231,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8544044
  Stock #: R491072
  VIN: 2A4RR5DX7AR491072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clearwater Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD POWER DOORS HATCH SUNROOF VERY WELL KEPT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
dvd player
CD Changer
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

