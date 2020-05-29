Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 5088218
  2. 5088218
  3. 5088218
  4. 5088218
  5. 5088218
  6. 5088218
  7. 5088218
  8. 5088218
  9. 5088218
  10. 5088218
  11. 5088218
  12. 5088218
  13. 5088218
  14. 5088218
  15. 5088218
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5088218
  • Stock #: AR297639
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR297639
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Only 102k very clean, spotless clean, a rare find in this shape! , Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear defogger
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Sliding Door(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 73,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 148,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 102,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website