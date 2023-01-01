Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9983570
  • Stock #: AR496532
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR496532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STOW & GO REAR - BENCH SEAT - CD - CRUISE

Are you looking for an affordable and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE! This pre-owned van is equipped with a 3.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, providing a smooth and comfortable ride. With plenty of space for the whole family, this vehicle is perfect for weekend road trips. Don't miss out on this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nbs...

