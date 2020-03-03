Menu
2010 Ford Focus

SES

2010 Ford Focus

SES

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4792872
  • Stock #: AW240946
  • VIN: 1FAHP3GN0AW240946
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

SES leather sunroof, fully loaded, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
  • Alarm
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

