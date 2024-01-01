$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
XL
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE FIND-REAR WHEEL DRIVE-4 CYL-SHORT BOX Attention all truck enthusiasts! Are you in the market for a reliable and powerful pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2010 Ford Ranger XL at Patterson Auto Sales. This truck is equipped with a 2.3L L4 SOHC 8V engine, providing you with the perfect combination of performance and efficiency. Whether you need it for work or play, the Ford Ranger XL has got you covered. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-notch truck at an unbeatable price. Come in and test drive it today at Patterson Auto Sales.
