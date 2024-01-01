Menu
<p>RARE FIND-REAR WHEEL DRIVE-4 CYL-SHORT BOX Attention all truck enthusiasts! Are you in the market for a reliable and powerful pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2010 Ford Ranger XL at Patterson Auto Sales. This truck is equipped with a 2.3L L4 SOHC 8V engine, providing you with the perfect combination of performance and efficiency. Whether you need it for work or play, the Ford Ranger XL has got you covered. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-notch truck at an unbeatable price. Come in and test drive it today at Patterson Auto Sales.</p>

2010 Ford Ranger

100,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

XL

2010 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTKR1AD5APA36815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE FIND-REAR WHEEL DRIVE-4 CYL-SHORT BOX Attention all truck enthusiasts! Are you in the market for a reliable and powerful pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2010 Ford Ranger XL at Patterson Auto Sales. This truck is equipped with a 2.3L L4 SOHC 8V engine, providing you with the perfect combination of performance and efficiency. Whether you need it for work or play, the Ford Ranger XL has got you covered. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-notch truck at an unbeatable price. Come in and test drive it today at Patterson Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Ford Ranger