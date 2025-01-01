Menu
<p>LOW MILEAGE - CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS - 2WD</p><p>🚗 **Discover Adventure with the 2010 Ford Ranger XL 2WD!** 🚗 Unleash the power of reliability with this pre-owned gem, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. The 2010 Ford Ranger XL is built for those who crave the open road and demand performance. Equipped with a robust 2.3L L4 SOHC 8V engine, this truck delivers both efficiency and strength, making it perfect for both city cruising and off-road escapades. Experience the rugged charm and versatile functionality that the Ford Ranger is renowned for. Whether you're hauling gear, tackling weekend projects, or simply enjoying a scenic drive, this truck is your trusted companion. Its sleek design and durable build ensure youre ready for any journey, big or small. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of adventure. Visit us today and take the 2010 Ford Ranger XL 2WD for a test drive. Your next great adventure starts here!</p>

2010 Ford Ranger

103,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

XL 2WD

12144300

2010 Ford Ranger

XL 2WD

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTKR1AD5APA07069

  • Exterior Colour Vista Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

LOW MILEAGE - CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS - 2WD

🚗 **Discover Adventure with the 2010 Ford Ranger XL 2WD!** 🚗 Unleash the power of reliability with this pre-owned gem, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. The 2010 Ford Ranger XL is built for those who crave the open road and demand performance. Equipped with a robust 2.3L L4 SOHC 8V engine, this truck delivers both efficiency and strength, making it perfect for both city cruising and off-road escapades. Experience the rugged charm and versatile functionality that the Ford Ranger is renowned for. Whether you're hauling gear, tackling weekend projects, or simply enjoying a scenic drive, this truck is your trusted companion. Its sleek design and durable build ensure youre ready for any journey, big or small. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of adventure. Visit us today and take the 2010 Ford Ranger XL 2WD for a test drive. Your next great adventure starts here!

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Stock #: 12144300
2010 Ford Ranger XL 2WD 103,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Ford Ranger