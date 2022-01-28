Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Long Box

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Long Box

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8271228
  Stock #: 7AZ125498
  VIN: 1GTPKVEA7AZ125498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fire Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LONG BOX REGULAR CAB-4X4-POWER WINDOES LOCKS-4.8L V8

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Split Bench Seats
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

