2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Long Box
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
236,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8271228
- Stock #: 7AZ125498
- VIN: 1GTPKVEA7AZ125498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fire Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 236,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LONG BOX REGULAR CAB-4X4-POWER WINDOES LOCKS-4.8L V8
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Split Bench Seats
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0