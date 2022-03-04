Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck 2WD

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck 2WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8633714
  • Stock #: AZ268862
  • VIN: 1GTPCTEA2AZ268862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LONG BOX 8 FOOT - 3 SEATER - CRANK WINDOWS - RWD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Split Bench Seats
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

