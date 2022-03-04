$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Work Truck 2WD
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8633714
- Stock #: AZ268862
- VIN: 1GTPCTEA2AZ268862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LONG BOX 8 FOOT - 3 SEATER - CRANK WINDOWS - RWD
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Split Bench Seats
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0