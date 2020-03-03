Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804884
  • Stock #: ah358867
  • VIN: 5nmsgdag9ah358867
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All wheel drive, alloy rims, v6, Safetied with a 150 point inspection; we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k; up to 3 year warranty available; we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 ********************CALL US FOR A 30 SECOND APPROVAL!**************************

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Lockable glove box
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

