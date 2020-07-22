Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

182,000 KM

$6,995

GL

182,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5581719
  • Stock #: AH364377
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG0AH364377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive v6, extra rims/snow tires inc (confirm still available) Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Lockable glove box
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

