Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 4934250
  2. 4934250
  3. 4934250
  4. 4934250
  5. 4934250
  6. 4934250
  7. 4934250
  8. 4934250
  9. 4934250
  10. 4934250
  11. 4934250
  12. 4934250
  13. 4934250
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934250
  • Stock #: a1350059
  • VIN: jm1bl1sf1a1350059
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

very clean, low km's, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 159,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 163,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Sierra 1500...
 165,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Send A Message