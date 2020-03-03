Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4792875
  • Stock #: AL687163
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL687163
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4 cyl, auto , Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear defogger
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster

