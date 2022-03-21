2010 Volkswagen Golf

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 3 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794949

8794949 Stock #: AW338850

AW338850 VIN: WVWNM7AJ2AW338850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shark Blue Metallic

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 322,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Lumbar Support Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Wiper Fog Lamps Interval wipers Front air dam Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor AM-FM-CD Player AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.