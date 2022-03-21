$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2010 Volkswagen Golf
2010 Volkswagen Golf
2.0L TDI
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
322,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8794949
- Stock #: AW338850
- VIN: WVWNM7AJ2AW338850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shark Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 322,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TDI DIESEL - 6 SPEED MANUAL - HEATED SEATS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
CD Changer
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0