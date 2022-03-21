Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf

322,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.0L TDI

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.0L TDI

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

322,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8794949
  Stock #: AW338850
  VIN: WVWNM7AJ2AW338850

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Shark Blue Metallic
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 322,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TDI DIESEL - 6 SPEED MANUAL - HEATED SEATS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
CD Changer
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

