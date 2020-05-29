2011 Chevrolet Aveo

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Fog Lamps

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

VANITY MIRRORS

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System

Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

