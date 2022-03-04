$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8544047
- Stock #: F132250
- VIN: 1G1ZD5EU5BF132250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED POWER SEATS-SUNROOF-LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
