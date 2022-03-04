2011 Chevrolet Malibu

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8544047

8544047 Stock #: F132250

F132250 VIN: 1G1ZD5EU5BF132250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Lumbar Support Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry remote auto starter Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Front air dam Windows Sunroof Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Trunk Anti Trap Device Electrochromic Interior Mirror Telematic Systems Vehicle Anti-Theft Voice Recognition Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

