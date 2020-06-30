Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  • Listing ID: 5340158
  • Stock #: BR744301
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG5BR744301

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the cleanest caravan you will find with 198k ! no rust , crew edition, rear air, power seats, quad seating, stow n go, , Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Curtain Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Overhead Console
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Adjustable Pedals
Front airbags
Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

