2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

167,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8794931
  • Stock #: BR778135
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG5BR778135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

REAR AIR-HITCH-QUAD SEATS-STOW N GO- WELL KEPT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

