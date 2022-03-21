2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8794931

8794931 Stock #: BR778135

BR778135 VIN: 2D4RN4DG5BR778135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering rear window defogger Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior tinted windows Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Interval wipers Front air dam Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Second Row Removable Seat Cargo Area TieDown Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

