2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8961442

8961442 Stock #: BR709816

BR709816 VIN: 2D4RN5DG6BR709816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.