$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5012940
  • Stock #: BKC67955
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG3BKC67955
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

solid body, all wheel drive, leather, sunroof, fully loaded ready to go today! Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

