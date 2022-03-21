$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2011 Ford Escape
XLT FWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8800343
- Stock #: BKC32231
- VIN: 1FMCU0D7XBKC32231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sangria Red Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-LEATHER HEATED SEATS-SUNROOF
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Factory Chrome Whls
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0