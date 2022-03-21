Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8800343
  2. 8800343
  3. 8800343
  4. 8800343
  5. 8800343
  6. 8800343
  7. 8800343
  8. 8800343
  9. 8800343
  10. 8800343
  11. 8800343
  12. 8800343
  13. 8800343
  14. 8800343
  15. 8800343
  16. 8800343
  17. 8800343
  18. 8800343
  19. 8800343
  20. 8800343
  21. 8800343
  22. 8800343
  23. 8800343
  24. 8800343
  25. 8800343
  26. 8800343
  27. 8800343
  28. 8800343
  29. 8800343
  30. 8800343
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8800343
  • Stock #: BKC32231
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D7XBKC32231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sangria Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-LEATHER HEATED SEATS-SUNROOF

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Factory Chrome Whls
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 139,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 322,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 1....
 154,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory