2011 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8961436
  • Stock #: BKB80614
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG0BKB80614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - ALLOYS

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

