$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT 6.5-ft. Bed
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CM2BFB49029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPERCAB - 2WD - GOOD SHAPE - 6 PASSENGER
Looking for a reliable pre-owned truck? The 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed is the perfect choice! With a 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this truck is sure to get the job done. Stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and take this truck for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Seating
Split Bench Seats
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
