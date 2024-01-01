Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUPERCAB - 2WD - GOOD SHAPE - 6 PASSENGER</p><p>Looking for a reliable pre-owned truck? The 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed is the perfect choice! With a 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this truck is sure to get the job done. Stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and take this truck for a test drive!</p>

2011 Ford F-150

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5-ft. Bed

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5-ft. Bed

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10851180
  2. 10851180
  3. 10851180
  4. 10851180
  5. 10851180
  6. 10851180
  7. 10851180
  8. 10851180
  9. 10851180
  10. 10851180
  11. 10851180
  12. 10851180
  13. 10851180
  14. 10851180
  15. 10851180
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
223,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CM2BFB49029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERCAB - 2WD - GOOD SHAPE - 6 PASSENGER

Looking for a reliable pre-owned truck? The 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed is the perfect choice! With a 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this truck is sure to get the job done. Stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and take this truck for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4X4 for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4X4 244,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSi S w/Sunroof for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSi S w/Sunroof 158,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie LWB for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 RAM 3500 Laramie LWB 269,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150