Looking for a reliable and affordable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2011 Ford Focus SE! With a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is ready to hit the road and take you on your next adventure. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on providing top-quality vehicles at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic Ford Focus SE. Visit us today and take it for a test drive!

2011 Ford Focus

150,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Focus

SE

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FNXBW137410

  • Exterior Colour White Suede
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

--------- LOW MILEAGE - CLEAN CARFAX -------- 

Looking for a reliable and affordable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2011 Ford Focus SE! With a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is ready to hit the road and take you on your next adventure. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on providing top-quality vehicles at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic Ford Focus SE. Visit us today and take it for a test drive!

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Power Steering

Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Ford Focus