2011 Ford Focus

SE

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804881
  • Stock #: BW131279
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN8BW131279
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

well kept, 4 cyl, automatic, alloy rims, 2 to choose from, Safetied with a 150 point inspection; we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k; up to 3 year warranty available; we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 ********************CALL US FOR A 30 SECOND APPROVAL!**************************

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
  • Alarm
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Front airbags
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

