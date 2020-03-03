2011 Ford Focus

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Side Curtain Airbags

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

VANITY MIRRORS

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Rear defogger Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Security Alarm Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Front airbags

Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

