2011 Ford Focus

97,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Ford Focus

2011 Ford Focus

SE

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5581683
  • Stock #: BW137057
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN9BW137057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLAN, NO RUST, ONLY 97K , AUTOMATIC, A/C, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alarm
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Front airbags
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

