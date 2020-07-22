2011 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Side Curtain Airbags Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers VANITY MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear defogger Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Security Alarm Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Front airbags Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.