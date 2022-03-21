2011 GMC Sierra 1500...

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8869778

8869778 Stock #: BZ192674

BZ192674 VIN: 1GTR2VE31BZ192674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.