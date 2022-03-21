$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
218,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8869778
- Stock #: BZ192674
- VIN: 1GTR2VE31BZ192674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIFTED ON 33'S NEW TIRES INC DUAL EXHAUST 5.3LPrices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nb...
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0