2011 GMC Sierra 1500

218,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8869778
  • Stock #: BZ192674
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE31BZ192674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIFTED ON 33'S NEW TIRES INC DUAL EXHAUST 5.3L

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

