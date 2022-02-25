$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2011 Honda Civic
2011 Honda Civic
LX COUPE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
128,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8443797
- Stock #: BH001693
- VIN: 2HGFG1B69BH001693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE - SUNROOF - EXTRA SNOWS ON RIMS
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0