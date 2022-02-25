2011 Honda Civic

Menu
Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - SUNROOF - EXTRA SNOWS ON RIMS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

