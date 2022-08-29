Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9268744
  2. 9268744
  3. 9268744
  4. 9268744
  5. 9268744
  6. 9268744
  7. 9268744
  8. 9268744
  9. 9268744
  10. 9268744
  11. 9268744
  12. 9268744
  13. 9268744
  14. 9268744
  15. 9268744
  16. 9268744
  17. 9268744
  18. 9268744
  19. 9268744
  20. 9268744
  21. 9268744
  22. 9268744
  23. 9268744
  24. 9268744
  25. 9268744
  26. 9268744
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9268744
  • Stock #: G060396
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG4BG060396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD-HEATED SEATS-SUNROOF-GREAT SHAPE-WE FINANCE 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Air Conditioning  • Cruise Control ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 227,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 150,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 129,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory