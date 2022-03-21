2011 Jeep Compass

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814158

8814158 Stock #: BD235266

BD235266 VIN: 1J4NF4FB2BD235266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # BD235266

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Exterior Trailer Hitch Safety ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.