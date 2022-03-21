$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2011 Jeep Compass
2011 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8814158
- Stock #: BD235266
- VIN: 1J4NF4FB2BD235266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BD235266
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE-TOW PACKAGE-4 CYL-WE FINANCE !
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trailer Hitch
ABS Brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0