Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Compass

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8814158
  2. 8814158
  3. 8814158
  4. 8814158
  5. 8814158
  6. 8814158
  7. 8814158
  8. 8814158
  9. 8814158
  10. 8814158
  11. 8814158
  12. 8814158
  13. 8814158
  14. 8814158
  15. 8814158
  16. 8814158
  17. 8814158
  18. 8814158
  19. 8814158
  20. 8814158
  21. 8814158
  22. 8814158
  23. 8814158
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8814158
  • Stock #: BD235266
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB2BD235266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BD235266
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE-TOW PACKAGE-4 CYL-WE FINANCE ! 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trailer Hitch
ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2011 Jeep Compass Sp...
 162,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 221,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 165,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory