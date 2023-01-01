2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10348647

10348647 Stock #: C609888

C609888 VIN: 1J4RR6GG5BC609888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Charcoal Pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.