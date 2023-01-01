Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

201,000 KM

$12,995

$12,995
$12,995

Limited

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

201,000KM

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9975158
  • Stock #: BC596939
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GG3BC596939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - POWER OPTIONS - HEATED SEATS - 4WD

Looking for a reliable, pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Enjoy the luxury of Leather Seating and the power of a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine. With Patterson Auto Sales, you can rest assured you're getting a quality vehicle. Come in today and take the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for a spin.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

