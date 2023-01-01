$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9975158
- Stock #: BC596939
- VIN: 1J4RR5GG3BC596939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - POWER OPTIONS - HEATED SEATS - 4WD
Looking for a reliable, pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Enjoy the luxury of Leather Seating and the power of a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine. With Patterson Auto Sales, you can rest assured you're getting a quality vehicle. Come in today and take the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for a spin.Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry &...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0