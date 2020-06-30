Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Sentra

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 SL

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 5346485
  2. 5346485
  3. 5346485
  4. 5346485
  5. 5346485
  6. 5346485
  7. 5346485
  8. 5346485
  9. 5346485
  10. 5346485
  11. 5346485
  12. 5346485
  13. 5346485
  14. 5346485
  15. 5346485
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5346485
  • Stock #: BL663958
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP7BL663958

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

automatic, sunroof, a/c, very clean, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Rear defogger
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alarm
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
CVT Transmission
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Tucson L
 164,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 128,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 198,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory