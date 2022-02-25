2011 Subaru Impreza

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8284245

8284245 Stock #: BG805980

BG805980 VIN: JF1GH6B62BG805980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sky Blue Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Front air dam Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Locking Differential Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Cargo Area TieDown Hands Free Phone Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor AM-FM-CD Player

