$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2011 Subaru Impreza
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i Premium
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
209,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8284245
- Stock #: BG805980
- VIN: JF1GH6B62BG805980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sky Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5 SPEED STANDARD - NICE SHAPE - BIG TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0