Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Impreza

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8284245
  2. 8284245
  3. 8284245
  4. 8284245
  5. 8284245
  6. 8284245
  7. 8284245
  8. 8284245
  9. 8284245
  10. 8284245
  11. 8284245
  12. 8284245
  13. 8284245
  14. 8284245
  15. 8284245
  16. 8284245
  17. 8284245
  18. 8284245
  19. 8284245
  20. 8284245
  21. 8284245
  22. 8284245
  23. 8284245
  24. 8284245
  25. 8284245
  26. 8284245
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8284245
  • Stock #: BG805980
  • VIN: JF1GH6B62BG805980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sky Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED STANDARD - NICE SHAPE - BIG TOUCHSCREEN

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 236,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 144,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer S...
 162,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory