2011 Subaru Outback

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8574983
  Stock #: B3427951
  VIN: 4S4BRGGCXB3427951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3427951
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD - HEATED SEATS - NO RUST - EXTRA SNOW TIRES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Winter Tires
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Bluetooth
Locking Differential
MOONROOF
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors Heated
AM-FM-CD Player

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

