$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2011 Subaru Outback
2011 Subaru Outback
2.5I Premium
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8574983
- Stock #: B3427951
- VIN: 4S4BRGGCXB3427951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3427951
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD - HEATED SEATS - NO RUST - EXTRA SNOW TIRES
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Winter Tires
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Bluetooth
Locking Differential
MOONROOF
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors Heated
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0