2011 Subaru Outback

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8574983

8574983 Stock #: B3427951

B3427951 VIN: 4S4BRGGCXB3427951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # B3427951

Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Lumbar Support Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Digital clock Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Winter Tires tinted windows Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Interval wipers Front air dam Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical Locking Differential Windows MOONROOF Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper AUX Output Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Trunk Anti Trap Device Cargo Area TieDown Hands Free Phone Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Load Bearing Exterior Rack Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor Power Mirrors Heated AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.