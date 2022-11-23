Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Matrix

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

1.8L HATCHBACK

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Matrix

1.8L HATCHBACK

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9418810
  2. 9418810
  3. 9418810
  4. 9418810
  5. 9418810
  6. 9418810
  7. 9418810
  8. 9418810
  9. 9418810
  10. 9418810
  11. 9418810
  12. 9418810
  13. 9418810
  14. 9418810
  15. 9418810
  16. 9418810
  17. 9418810
  18. 9418810
  19. 9418810
  20. 9418810
  21. 9418810
  22. 9418810
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9418810
  • Stock #: BC683483
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE4BC683483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED MANUAL - BASIC OPTIONS - WE FINANCE !!!!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2011 Toyota Matrix 1...
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 136,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 123,000 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory