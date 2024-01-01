Menu
<p>AWD-SUNROOF-LOW KM'S-VERY WELL KEPT&nbsp;Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2011 Toyota RAV4 I4 Sport at our dealership. This pre-owned SUV is ready to take you on all your adventures with its powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine. Whether you're cruising through the city or tackling rough terrain, this vehicle has the performance and reliability you need. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-quality SUV at Patterson Auto Sales. Come in for a test drive today!</p>

2011 Toyota RAV4

113,000 KM

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
113,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RF4DV3BW107903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD-SUNROOF-LOW KM'S-VERY WELL KEPT Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2011 Toyota RAV4 I4 Sport at our dealership. This pre-owned SUV is ready to take you on all your adventures with its powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine. Whether you're cruising through the city or tackling rough terrain, this vehicle has the performance and reliability you need. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-quality SUV at Patterson Auto Sales. Come in for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
