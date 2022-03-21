Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

139,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8794958
  • Stock #: BW113393
  • VIN: WVWCA9AJ8BW113393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour United Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - 5 SPEED - 2.5

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Seats
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Bluetooth
MOONROOF
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

