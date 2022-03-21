$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Golf
2.5L
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8794958
- Stock #: BW113393
- VIN: WVWCA9AJ8BW113393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour United Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - 5 SPEED - 2.5
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Seats
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Bluetooth
MOONROOF
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0