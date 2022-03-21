2011 Volkswagen Golf

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794958

8794958 Stock #: BW113393

BW113393 VIN: WVWCA9AJ8BW113393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour United Gray Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Lumbar Support Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Net Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Seating Heated Seats Exterior Spoiler Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Interval wipers Front air dam Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Windows MOONROOF Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Front Heated Seat AUX Output Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Cargo Area TieDown Hands Free Phone Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.