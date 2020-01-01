Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Trendline

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 4409043
  2. 4409043
  3. 4409043
  4. 4409043
  5. 4409043
  6. 4409043
  7. 4409043
  8. 4409043
  9. 4409043
  10. 4409043
  11. 4409043
  12. 4409043
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4409043
  • Stock #: BM639914
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJ8BM639914
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2.5L golf wagon, Safetied with a 150 point inspection; we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k; up to 3 year warranty available; we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1
************************CALL US FOR A 30 SECOND APPROVAL!**************************
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Cobal...
 127,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen City...
 164,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Send A Message