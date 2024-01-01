$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7CR331490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
