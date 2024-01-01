Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7CR331490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan