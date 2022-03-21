Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8695232
  Stock #: CR184265
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9CR184265

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Copperhead Pearl
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL KEPT-BENCH SEAT-BASIC OPTIONS-WE FINANCE 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

